The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) face the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers put up 19.0 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (51.0).
  • When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 63.6 points last season, it went 10-0.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged 63.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers allowed.
  • When Duke scored more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.
  • The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
  • The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Richmond W 83-53 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/9/2023 Coastal Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Davidson - Cameron Indoor Stadium

