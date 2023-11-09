North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dare County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Dare County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dare County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Hatteras Secondary School at The Albemarle School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.