D.J. Chark will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Chark has hauled in 17 passes for 229 total yards (32.7 per game) and three scores this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chark and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chark vs. the Bears

Chark vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 256.9 passing yards the Bears allow per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chark with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chark Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Chark has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has received 10.9% of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (94th in league play), averaging 229 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Chark has tallied a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 25.0% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Chark has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.