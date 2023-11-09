Will D.J. Chark Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. Looking for Chark's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Chark has been targeted 34 times and has 17 catches for 229 yards (13.5 per reception) and three TDs.
D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tommy Tremble (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 57 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|34
|17
|229
|46
|3
|13.5
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|2
|9
|1
