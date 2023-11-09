The Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hubbard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has taken 85 attempts for a team-leading 328 rushing yards (41 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Hubbard has also caught 19 passes for 94 yards (11.8 per game).

Hubbard has one rushing TD in eight games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0

Rep Chuba Hubbard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.