The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs averaged 17.2 more points per game last year (77) than the Tar Heels allowed (59.8).

When Gardner-Webb allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 19-0.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were only two more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (66.9).

When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.

The Tar Heels made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.1 percentage points lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (58.7%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 36.8% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

North Carolina Schedule