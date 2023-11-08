The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 134-116 win over the Pelicans (his last action) Jokic produced 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-114)

Over 29.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-118)

Over 12.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-139)

Over 9.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the league.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors conceded 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 33 22 14 16 0 1 1 10/21/2022 34 26 12 10 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.