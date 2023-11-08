The Washington Wizards (1-5) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) after dropping four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets are being outscored by 5.4 points per game with a -32 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 121.7 per contest (27th in the league).

The Wizards' -69 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.2 points per game (ninth in NBA) while giving up 128.7 per outing (30th in league).

The teams average 233.5 points per game combined, seven fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 250.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Hornets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +75000 +30000 - Wizards +75000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.