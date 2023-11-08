How to Watch the Hornets vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (1-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Wizards
Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info
|Hornets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hornets vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Hornets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Hornets vs Wizards Prediction
|Hornets vs Wizards Player Props
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (51.7%).
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 18th.
- The 116.3 points per game the Hornets put up are 12.4 fewer points than the Wizards give up (128.7).
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets posted 109.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they averaged away from home (112.7).
- Charlotte ceded 116.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (118.2).
- When playing at home, the Hornets made 0.7 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (10.4). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in away games (32.1%).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
