North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Granville County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Granville High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford Preparatory School at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.