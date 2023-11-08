Gordon Hayward plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hayward, in his last showing, had 20 points and eight assists in a 124-118 loss to the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Hayward, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 114.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.8 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Wizards were ranked ninth in the league last year, allowing 12 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 35 15 3 2 0 0 1 11/20/2022 37 20 5 4 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.