The North Carolina Tar Heels will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up an average of 77.0 points per game last year, 17.2 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.

Gardner-Webb had a 19-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded just 2.0 more points per game (68.9) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (66.9).

When North Carolina put up more than 66.9 points last season, it went 15-3.

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 17.1% lower than the 58.7% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents hit.

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 40.6% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.

Gardner-Webb Schedule