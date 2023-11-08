Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) matching up at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 77-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

A season ago, the Runnin' Bulldogs finished 29-5 over the course of the season.

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 59

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Runnin' Bulldogs outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season (scoring 77.0 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 66.9 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball) and had a +343 scoring differential overall.

Gardner-Webb scored more in conference play (78.4 points per game) than overall (77.0).

At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs put up 79.2 points per game last season, 4.8 more than they averaged on the road (74.4).

Gardner-Webb conceded 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.

