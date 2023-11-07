The Furman Paladins face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 57.4 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 63.9 the Paladins allowed.

UNC Asheville went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

Last year, the Paladins recorded 63.3 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

Furman had a 9-6 record last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Schedule