How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) battle the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, five percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolverines averaged.
- UNC Asheville went 19-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines finished 256th.
- The Bulldogs' 74.4 points per game last year were only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up to opponents.
- UNC Asheville went 19-2 last season when it scored more than 69.6 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 63.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville made 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Kimmel Arena
