Will Seth Jarvis light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has scored in three of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Jarvis averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.