The NC State Wolfpack will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

NC State vs. Charlotte 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up an average of 62 points per game last year, just 0.6 fewer points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack allowed.

Charlotte went 9-10 last season when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack put up were only 2.6 more points than the 49ers allowed (68.2).

When NC State scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 13-3.

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the 49ers' opponents made.

The 49ers' 29.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Wolfpack allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

NC State Schedule