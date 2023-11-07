When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Bunting find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Bunting averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

