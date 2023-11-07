North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDowell County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in McDowell County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
McDowell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Manna Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 7
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
