The Carolina Hurricanes, with Martin Necas, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 18:10 per game on the ice, is -7.

Necas has scored a goal in three of 12 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 12 games this year, Necas has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 10 Points 4 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

