North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forsyth Country Day School at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
