The South Carolina Upstate Spartans battle the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 10.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (63.6).

When South Carolina Upstate allowed fewer than 62.3 points last season, it went 9-8.

Last year, the 62.3 points per game the Wildcats put up were only 1.1 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

When Davidson put up more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.

The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field last season, 13.7 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

The Spartans shot at a 25.7% clip from the field last season, 22.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule