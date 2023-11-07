North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carolina International School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.