Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 7?
When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brady Skjei score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- Skjei has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Skjei's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
