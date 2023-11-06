How to Watch Winthrop vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (0-0) play the Clemson Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Winthrop went 15-8 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 309th.
- The Eagles put up 5.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Tigers allowed (67.9).
- Winthrop went 14-7 last season when it scored more than 67.9 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).
- At home, the Eagles allowed 69.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 77.5.
- Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Brevard
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
