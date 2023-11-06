The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Wofford Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Wofford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers put up 9.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Demon Deacons gave up (60.1).
  • Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.9 points.
  • Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 5.1 fewer points per game (59.9) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).
  • Wake Forest went 8-0 last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
  • Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.
  • The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Demon Deacons allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Wofford - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
11/15/2023 N.C. A&T - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

