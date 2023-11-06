Wake Forest vs. Elon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites against the Elon Phoenix (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The point total in the matchup is set at 141.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wake Forest vs. Elon Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wake Forest
|-19.5
|141.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- In 22 of 30 games last season, Wake Forest and its opponents combined to score more than 141.5 points.
- Wake Forest games had an average of 150.4 points last season, 8.9 more than the over/under for this game.
- Wake Forest won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Wake Forest's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Elon's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).
Wake Forest vs. Elon Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|22
|73.3%
|76.6
|142
|73.8
|145.4
|147
|Elon
|8
|30.8%
|65.4
|142
|71.6
|145.4
|139.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Demon Deacons scored five more points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix allowed (71.6).
- Wake Forest went 14-5 against the spread and 13-7 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Wake Forest vs. Elon Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|16-14-0
|2-0
|18-12-0
|Elon
|10-16-0
|2-0
|8-18-0
Wake Forest vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|Elon
|13-3
|Home Record
|5-9
|4-8
|Away Record
|3-12
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.