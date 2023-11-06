The Appalachian State Mountaineers go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro vs. Appalachian State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up just 3.5 fewer points per game last year (65.5) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (69.0).

When UNC Greensboro gave up fewer than 67.1 points last season, it went 12-5.

Last year, the 67.1 points per game the Mountaineers scored were just 3.1 more points than the Spartans gave up (64.0).

Appalachian State had an 8-8 record last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Schedule