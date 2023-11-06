Monday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) and the Queens Royals (0-0) at Cam Henderson Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-70 and heavily favors Marshall to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Queens vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Queens vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 82, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-12.4)

Marshall (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Queens Performance Insights

On offense, Queens scored 77.7 points per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 74.6 points per contest on defense (305th-ranked).

Last season the Royals pulled down 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Queens ranked 117th in the country with 13.8 dimes per game.

The Royals were 189th in college basketball with 11.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 10.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Royals had a 34.9% three-point percentage last year (138th-ranked in college basketball), but they really thrived by making 9.2 threes per contest (25th-best).

With 7.7 treys conceded per game, Queens was 240th in college basketball. It allowed a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 242nd in college basketball.

Last season Queens took 55.8% two-pointers, accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets. It shot 44.2% threes (34.7% of the team's baskets).

