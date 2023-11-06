How to Watch Queens vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) go up against the Queens Royals (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Queens vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd had given up to their opponents (42.3%).
- Last season, Queens had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Royals were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Thundering Herd finished 28th.
- The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.3 points last season, Queens went 15-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Queens scored 14.0 more points per game at home (86.2) than away (72.2).
- The Royals conceded 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.
- At home, Queens made 9.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (9.1). Queens' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (35.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/14/2023
|High Point
|-
|Curry Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.