The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) go up against the Queens Royals (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd had given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Last season, Queens had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Royals were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Thundering Herd finished 28th.

The Royals' 77.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.3 points last season, Queens went 15-6.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Queens scored 14.0 more points per game at home (86.2) than away (72.2).

The Royals conceded 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 on the road.

At home, Queens made 9.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (9.1). Queens' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (35.0%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule