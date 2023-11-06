North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Orange County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 6
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
