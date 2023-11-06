The Radford Highlanders (0-0) are double-digit, 18.5-point underdogs against the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) at Dean Smith Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -18.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina and its opponents combined to score more than 141.5 points in 16 of 30 games last season.

The average number of points in North Carolina's outings last season was 147.1, which is 5.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

North Carolina put together a 9-21-0 ATS record last year.

North Carolina covered the spread less often than Radford last season, sporting an ATS record of 9-21-0, compared to the 14-14-0 record of the Highlanders.

North Carolina vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 16 53.3% 76.2 145.5 70.9 135.7 147.1 Radford 11 39.3% 69.3 145.5 64.8 135.7 135.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 76.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.8 the Highlanders gave up.

When North Carolina scored more than 64.8 points last season, it went 8-15 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina vs. Radford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 0-3 11-19-0 Radford 14-14-0 2-0 13-15-0

North Carolina vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Radford 12-3 Home Record 10-3 4-7 Away Record 7-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.