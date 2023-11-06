How to Watch North Carolina vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) square off against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents knocked down.
- North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.
- Last year, the Tar Heels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
- North Carolina had an 18-8 record last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Dean Smith Center
