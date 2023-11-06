The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) square off against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Highlanders' opponents knocked down.
  • North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.
  • Last year, the Tar Heels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
  • North Carolina had an 18-8 record last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford - Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh - Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside - Dean Smith Center

