The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are double-digit, 30.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -30.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

Eagles matchups last year had a 141.5-point average over/under, two more points than this game's total.

The Eagles' record against the spread last season was 13-10-0.

Kansas covered less often than North Carolina Central last season, recording an ATS record of 15-18-0, compared to the 13-10-0 record of the Eagles.

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 19 57.6% 75.4 151 68.1 134 144.0 North Carolina Central 10 43.5% 75.6 151 65.9 134 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up to opponents.

North Carolina Central put together a 7-5 ATS record and a 12-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-18-0 0-1 15-18-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 0-0 12-11-0

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas North Carolina Central 15-1 Home Record 13-1 7-4 Away Record 4-10 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.