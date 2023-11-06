The Kansas Jayhawks will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. North Carolina Central matchup in this article.

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-30.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-29.5) 139.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina Central won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Kansas put together a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Jayhawks games hit the over.

