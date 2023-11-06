The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) battle the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

North Carolina Central went 14-8 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were 7.5 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

North Carolina Central put together a 12-6 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (72.1).

At home, North Carolina Central knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). North Carolina Central's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule