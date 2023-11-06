The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) are double-digit, 20.5-point favorites against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is 145.5 in the matchup.

NC State vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -20.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games last season, NC State and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points.

NC State games had an average of 148.6 points last season, 3.1 more than the over/under for this game.

NC State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

NC State put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-16-0 mark from Citadel.

NC State vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 16 53.3% 77.7 145.1 70.8 145 147.7 Citadel 8 28.6% 67.4 145.1 74.2 145 140.7

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up.

NC State went 11-3 against the spread and 17-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

NC State vs. Citadel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 1-2 15-15-0 Citadel 12-16-0 0-0 11-17-0

NC State vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Citadel 15-2 Home Record 5-9 4-6 Away Record 4-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

