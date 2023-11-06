The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.

NC State went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolfpack finished 54th.

Last year, the Wolfpack put up just 3.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).

When NC State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 17-0.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.

The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.

NC State drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule