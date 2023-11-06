The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolfpack had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents hit.
  • NC State went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolfpack finished 54th.
  • Last year, the Wolfpack put up just 3.5 more points per game (77.7) than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).
  • When NC State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 17-0.

NC State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively NC State fared better in home games last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.
  • The Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
  • NC State drained 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was one more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Citadel - PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian - PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern - PNC Arena

