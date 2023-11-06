Monday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) matching up with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-51 win as our model heavily favors Georgia.

A season ago, the Aggies finished 18-12 during the season.

N.C. A&T vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

N.C. A&T vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 77, N.C. A&T 51

N.C. A&T Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (scoring 68.1 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball) and had a +162 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, N.C. A&T scored fewer points (64.9 per game) than it did overall (68.1) in 2022-23.

The Aggies scored more points at home (73.7 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.

N.C. A&T conceded fewer points at home (57.6 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

