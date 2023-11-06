North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 6
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont Community Charter at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.