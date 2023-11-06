The High Point Panthers battle the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

High Point vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.

High Point had a 14-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the Hokies put up 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.

Virginia Tech went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.

The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (55.7%).

The Panthers' 51% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

