The High Point Panthers battle the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.
  • High Point had a 14-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
  • Last year, the Hokies put up 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers gave up.
  • Virginia Tech went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.
  • The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (55.7%).
  • The Panthers' 51% shooting percentage from the field last season was 12.6 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
11/11/2023 Lees-McRae - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/14/2023 Stetson - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.