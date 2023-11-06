Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and High Point Panthers (0-0) going head to head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Panthers went 17-15 during the season.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 81, High Point 47

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +114 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They put up 64.6 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and allowed 61.1 per contest to rank 84th in college basketball.

High Point averaged 1.7 more points in Big South action (66.3) than overall (64.6).

At home, the Panthers put up 65.4 points per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (64.6).

In 2022-23, High Point gave up 1.2 more points per game at home (61.1) than away (59.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.