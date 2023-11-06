The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will start their 2023-24 season facing the Elon Phoenix on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Elon matchup.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-19.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-19.5) 141.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Elon vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends (2022-23)

Elon put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Phoenix covered the spread when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs in two of two games last year.

Wake Forest went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Demon Deacons games last season went over the point total.

