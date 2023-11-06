The Elon Phoenix (0-0) are double-digit, 19.5-point underdogs against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -19.5 141.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Elon combined with its opponents to score more than 141.5 points in eight of 26 games last season.

The average over/under for Phoenix matchups last year was 137.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Phoenix had 10 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Wake Forest's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Elon's .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record).

Elon vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 22 73.3% 76.6 142 73.8 145.4 147 Elon 8 30.8% 65.4 142 71.6 145.4 139.8

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Demon Deacons gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 73.8 points last season, Elon went 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Elon vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 16-14-0 2-0 18-12-0 Elon 10-16-0 2-0 8-18-0

Elon vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Elon 13-3 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

