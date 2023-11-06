How to Watch the Duke vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils go up against the Richmond Spiders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. Richmond 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders put up 18 more points per game last year (69) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (51).
- Richmond went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up just two more points per game (63.6) than the Spiders allowed (61.6).
- When Duke totaled more than 61.6 points last season, it went 16-0.
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 38.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Spiders' opponents made.
- The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 16.2% higher than the 37.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/9/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.