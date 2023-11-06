Duke vs. Dartmouth: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) are big, 27.5-point underdogs against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.
Duke vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-27.5
|142.5
Duke Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 35 games last season, Duke and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points.
- Duke games had an average of 135.6 points last season, 6.9 less than this game's over/under.
- Duke covered 16 times in 35 games with a spread last season.
- Dartmouth (9-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 2.8% less often than Duke (16-19-0) last season.
Duke vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|10
|28.6%
|72
|143.4
|63.6
|136
|140.1
|Dartmouth
|11
|52.4%
|71.4
|143.4
|72.4
|136
|138.7
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game (72) than the Big Green allowed (72.4).
- When Duke totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 8-7 against the spread and 14-1 overall.
Duke vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-19-0
|1-1
|13-22-0
|Dartmouth
|9-12-0
|0-0
|12-9-0
Duke vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Dartmouth
|16-0
|Home Record
|7-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-11
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
