The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) are big, 27.5-point underdogs against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -27.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 35 games last season, Duke and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points.

Duke games had an average of 135.6 points last season, 6.9 less than this game's over/under.

Duke covered 16 times in 35 games with a spread last season.

Dartmouth (9-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 2.8% less often than Duke (16-19-0) last season.

Duke vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 10 28.6% 72 143.4 63.6 136 140.1 Dartmouth 11 52.4% 71.4 143.4 72.4 136 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Devils averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game (72) than the Big Green allowed (72.4).

When Duke totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 8-7 against the spread and 14-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 1-1 13-22-0 Dartmouth 9-12-0 0-0 12-9-0

Duke vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Dartmouth 16-0 Home Record 7-5 4-6 Away Record 3-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.