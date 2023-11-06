Monday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) and Richmond Spiders (0-0) going head to head at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 72-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Blue Devils finished 26-7 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 72, Richmond 54

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils' +415 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 51 per outing (second in college basketball).

Offensively, Duke tallied 60.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (63.6 points per game) was 3.4 PPG higher.

The Blue Devils averaged 68.1 points per game last year at home, which was 4.6 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

Defensively Duke played worse at home last season, allowing 50.9 points per game, compared to 50.2 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.