Monday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) matching up with the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-58 win as our model heavily favors Duke.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Duke vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 81, Dartmouth 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-22.5)

Duke (-22.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Performance Insights

Last season, Duke was 169th in the country on offense (72 points scored per game) and 30th on defense (63.6 points allowed).

On the glass, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last season. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in the nation in assists with 14.6 per game.

At 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.5% from downtown last year, the Blue Devils were 237th and 215th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Duke was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last year.

Duke took 64.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.8% of Duke's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.