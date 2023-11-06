The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) go up against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Big Green allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Duke had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Big Green ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.

Last year, the Blue Devils put up 72.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up.

When Duke scored more than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.

In home games, Duke drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule