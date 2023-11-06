How to Watch Duke vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) go up against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Big Green allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Duke had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Big Green ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up 72.0 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up.
- When Duke scored more than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- In home games, Duke drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
