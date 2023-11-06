The Maine Black Bears (0-0) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Charlotte 49ers (0-0) at Dale F. Halton Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -7.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Of Charlotte's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 132.5 points 12 times.

Charlotte games had an average of 129.5 points last season, 3.0 less than this game's over/under.

Charlotte put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

Charlotte finished with a 12-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

The 49ers finished 5-2 last year (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Charlotte's implied win probability is 77.8%.

Charlotte vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 12 40% 66.9 135.4 62.6 132.3 129.3 Maine 17 70.8% 68.5 135.4 69.7 132.3 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the 49ers scored were just 2.8 fewer points than the Black Bears gave up (69.7).

Charlotte had a 9-2 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charlotte vs. Maine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 4-2 13-17-0 Maine 16-8-0 6-4 12-12-0

Charlotte vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Maine 11-4 Home Record 8-4 5-8 Away Record 5-12 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.